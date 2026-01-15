Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheGlassyView's avatar
TheGlassyView
2d

Damn, Kendzior you’re a fine poet. These words might come wrapped as prose, but they carry the weight. Half of these essays bring tears to my eyes.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Sarah Kendzior and others
Conspiracy of Cartographers's avatar
Conspiracy of Cartographers
2d

Sort of an aside, America Myers's maiden name was America Hawk, which is all sorts of badass.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Sarah Kendzior and others
139 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Kendzior · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture