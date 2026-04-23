Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

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gentlystream's avatar
gentlystream
7d

There are many of us hovering in your constellation, silently sending comfort and warmth. Thank you for all you share.

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1 reply by Sarah Kendzior
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
7d

Oh, Sarah, your writing moves me as O’Keefe’s did for you, and I don’t always welcome the bottled up pain and grief. Yet I know it’s essential to look at it, one chapter at a time. In a couple of weeks I’ll be driving a portion of Route 66, staying in old motels, eating at diners and looking for oversized things before they’re lost. Thanks for the tips.

My deepest sympathies to you as you grieve your father. I find the time you need away oddly comforting. It shows me that the man your father was and your relationship to him requires this. It’s a gift that many of us didn’t have, so please take your time. Like your writing, it, too, edifies us.

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