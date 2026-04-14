Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sit_with's avatar
sit_with
Apr 14

may your memories and your mourning bring you comfort.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sarah Kendzior and others
Sarah Jennings's avatar
Sarah Jennings
Apr 14

Even while grieving you are sharing- so glad to see your post. I just reconnected with my freshman college roommate after missing her for 25 years in a timeline divergence. We met in 1988 and that cassette was the college coffee house rotation favorite. So glad to reconnect with this friend and I’m now on tour with no book or music, just my big mouth saying, “find that old friend you think about. They miss you, too.” She is now reading Hiding in Plain Sight - a great reunion gift title - thank you!

Hang in there ❤️‍🩹🕯️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Kendzior
170 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Kendzior · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture