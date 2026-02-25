5:00: am UPDATE: Questions are closed due to there being over 100! Thank you for participating and I’ll post the answers soon!

1:00 pm UPDATE: I’m reopening the comments so I can copy them over and organize them in the Q & A, and so folks can continue conversations. But I won’t be responding to any additional questions, just to what’s already here. Thanks!

3:00 pm UPDATE: I answered some of the more personal questions directly in the comments section! Check and see if you’ve been answered already. I’m leaving the more widely asked questions (Epstein!) for the Q & A.

Never in my years running this newsletter have I received as many emails asking “What is happening?” than in the last two weeks — so it’s time for another Q & A!

For those new to this feature, here’s how it works:

1) To ask a question, join as a paying subscriber, and post your question in the comments section below:

2) I will answer as many questions as I can in a separate article. I bundle questions and address common themes. Please keep your question brief and ask only one!

3) The article with my answers will be open to all. In other words, you need to be a paying subscriber to submit a question, but not to read the Q & A.

I call this feature “Just Answering Questions” because there are topics that, if I were to raise them out of the blue, would be like exploding your inbox. If you’ve read my books on Trump, Epstein, and autocracy, you know they cover disturbing ground. Here, you choose the topic — and I’m just answering questions!

If you are already a paying subscriber, you are all set — you can submit a question in the comments section below!

If you’re not a paying subscriber, this is a good time to become one. This newsletter is funded by volunteers: I can keep it free because people who can pay do. In recent months, some folks have had to drop subscriptions due to job loss. I want my writing to stay open to everyone, regardless of income level. This newsletter is also my livelihood and keeps my family afloat. If you can afford to pay, please consider it.

I am very grateful to paying subscribers and I offer these Q & As to thank you.

Here are past Q & As. You may find the answer to your question there already. If not, they serve as an interesting record of our times:

A Nation on Thin Ice – January 23, 2026

Welcome to Leaving the Party, Pal! — December 4, 2025

PanoptiCon Artists— October 10, 2025

Mafia State Survival – August 29, 2025

Fake Feuds, Real Crises – June 13, 2025

White House vs Road House – May 12, 2025

We’re Already in the Aftermath – February 26, 2025

Trump Term Two – January 17, 2025

Just Answering (Many) Questions! – November 18, 2024

Just Answering Questions: The Flamethrower! – October 30, 2024

Just Answering Questions: The Answers! – September 30, 2024

I also did an interview this week about American autocracy on the Mark Thompson Show, so check that out too.

I hope to get the new article out this weekend. But I am dealing with family tragedies as well as political chaos, so please be understanding of my situation. Thanks!

Note: Past Q & As were so popular that I had to shut down submissions within 24 hours. That may happen again, so let’s go — leave your questions in the comments section below!

But which way?! (Photograph by me; February in Missouri)