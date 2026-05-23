Update 5/24: Wow! Thank you, readers! I am overwhelmed by your kindness and support, both in the comments and in direct messages you sent. It means so much. I’m also overwhelmed with questions! In the interest of not over-promising, I’m going to close question submissions now and post responses later this week. Thank you again!

Update 5/27: The first round of answers are up! Click here. I’ll answer the rest in a follow-up article.

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Hello readers! Welcome to my regular Q & A, where subscribers send in questions and I answer as many as I can in a separate article.

I have not done a Q & A since my father died in late March. I’ll lay out the Q & A rules in a minute, but first, a few words for my subscribers:

Thank you for staying with me. It means the world during this dark time.

Since my father’s death, I have published infrequently and stopped doing interviews. I did minimum promotion for my book, The Last American Road Trip, which came out in paperback four days after my father died. I have been overwhelmed with family obligations and grief. I have learned that when a parent dies, grief will beat you down no matter how hard you fight. It has taken an extreme emotional and physical toll: my immune system feels like it collapsed.

I am no stranger to loss. But I am shocked by what grief did to my body. I expected insomnia, nightmares, and exhaustion. I did not expect pneumonia, which I now have. (I saw a doctor and should recover fine.) I developed severe complications from preexisting endometriosis, and am still contending with that, with no end in sight. The week my dad died, I was diagnosed for the first time ever with the flu, which turned into laryngitis, and I could barely deliver his eulogy.

I do not want pity. I’m only explaining where I’ve been. I’m an American. Any American who experiences tragedy followed by illness will have two thoughts: “What is taking time off going to cost me, and how will I pay my medical bills?”

Those are deeply dysfunctional thoughts, because this is a deeply dysfunctional country.

This newsletter is my main source of income. I’m relieved that most readers stayed subscribed despite my “lack of productivity”, but I did lose some money. If you’d like to support me — and there’s a perk to that which I’ll detail below — subscribe here:

I debated whether to discuss my health problems in public. I almost never do. But I’ve seen too many grieving workers go through the same thing as me and blame themselves. In 2023, some people in my industry blamed me and called me weak when I took two weeks off after my dad’s late-stage cancer diagnosis. I knew that my choice to take time off to be with my family was right, but I also knew: it was not a choice. You don’t choose when to mourn or get sick. No one would choose either of those, if they had the option. No one would choose to feel this bad.

To my fellow Americans struggling to work after the death of loved ones and/or severe illness: it is not your fault, and you don’t deserve more loss in the form of financial pain. I’m telling you that in part to force myself to believe it. It’s ironic that I’ve written multiple books on this topic, yet I struggle to follow my own advice. That’s how pervasive the American culture of fear is when it comes to illness and grief.

That said — I miss my readers! I miss doing this Q & A. I am returning to it with a caveat: I have no idea what happened in the news between late March and early May, when I got back to work (and promptly got pneumonia.)

During April, I mostly stayed offline. I alternated between helping my mom, hiding in the woods, weaving in the dead of night, and reading over two dozen books, only ten of which were Sweet Valley Highs I found in my mom’s basement. (There is a mortifying Sweet Valley High story that I will tell if I get enough new paying subscribers to offset the price of my humiliation, which is high!)

I stopped reading the news. When I tried to catch up later, I discovered a media even more gutted by oligarchs than before. Technofascists continue to delete the past and lie about the present in order to steal the future. The main way I learned about current stories was through people presenting them to me and noting that I had written about them a decade ago.

The world continues its system collapse alongside mine.

This Q & A is therefore limited to the following: 1) big-picture questions about politics and corruption and the direction of this country; no minutiae about recent events 2) questions on pop culture, nature, travel, etc, because I love those 3) questions about my life or work, within reason.

This will give me something to do while recovering from pneumonia! I may be slower than usual but hope to get responses up this week.

For those new to this feature, here’s how it works:

1) To ask a question, join as a paying subscriber, and post your question in the comments section below:

2) I will answer as many questions as I can in a separate article. I bundle questions and address common themes. Please keep your question brief and ask only one!

3) The article with my answers will be open to all. In other words, you need to be a paying subscriber to submit a question, but not to read the Q & A.

I call this feature “Just Answering Questions” because there are topics that, if I were to raise them out of the blue, would be like exploding your inbox. If you’ve read my books on Trump, Epstein, and autocracy, you know they cover disturbing ground. Here, you choose the topic — and I’m just answering questions!

If you are already a paying subscriber, you are all set — you can submit a question in the comments section below!

If you’re not a paying subscriber, this is a good time to become one. This newsletter is funded by volunteers: I can keep it free because people who can pay do. I want my writing open to everyone, regardless of income level. No paywalls in times of peril!

I am very grateful to paying subscribers and I offer these Q & As to thank you.

Here are past Q & As. You may find the answer to your question there already. If not, they serve as an interesting record of our times:

Epstein and the Shadow World – February 27, 2026

A Nation on Thin Ice – January 23, 2026

Welcome to Leaving the Party, Pal! — December 4, 2025

PanoptiCon Artists— October 10, 2025

Mafia State Survival – August 29, 2025

Fake Feuds, Real Crises – June 13, 2025

White House vs Road House – May 12, 2025

We’re Already in the Aftermath – February 26, 2025

Trump Term Two – January 17, 2025

Just Answering (Many) Questions! – November 18, 2024

Just Answering Questions: The Flamethrower! – October 30, 2024

Just Answering Questions: The Answers! – September 30, 2024

Note: In the past, I’ve had to shut these Q & As down within 24 hours because of the huge number of responses. Not sure if that will happen this time, but be prepared!

Thanks again, readers, for your kindness and support, and see you soon!

Sarah

The quote on the sign is from my book Hiding in Plain Sight, which I wrote in 2019. This sign and others with the phrase were made by Indivisible St. Louis and placed around St. Louis in 2019-2020. All credit to them for the art and photo, especially Annie Marshall. Don’t ever let pundits tell you that folks didn’t know the truth long ago!