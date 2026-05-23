Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

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bee mayhew's avatar
bee mayhew
8d

Thank you for modeling a way through this dysfunctional mess. I didn't realize I wasn't a paid sub yet, so appreciate the prompt and happy to chip in and support you and your work. All the blessings and cosmic sparkles for some healing, grace and deep recovery 🙏🏻

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Brisa's avatar
Brisa
8d

I love your work, Sarah!!! I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending you lots of love.

In your book They Knew, you talked about how when Republicans are in power, they commit crimes & corruption, then Democrats get into power & don’t prosecute those crimes. Why do you think that is? What is it that makes Dems so feckless, weak & unwilling to take on the corruption? Why are they not capable of being an actual opposition party? Are they complicit, compromised, or just plain scared?

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