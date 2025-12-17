First off, thank you.

Everyone knew 2025 was going to be rough. But it is one thing to anticipate hard times and another to live through them. The highlight of my 2025 was engaging with my readers: here as this newsletter grew and on tour for The Last American Road Trip.

I have a box of letters, cards, and homemade gifts from readers. When I’m feeling down and useless, I look through it, and I am heartened that the human connection forged through writing remains strong.

The Last American Road Trip reads differently than when I wrote it in 2023 and 2024. I am glad I preserved that time: who I was, who my children were, and what it was like to travel through the United States as a mother of two from 2016 to 2024.

Sometimes I imagine if there were a diary by a mom who hitched up her carriage and took her kids to every territory of the collapsing Roman Empire; or a travelogue by a mother who road-tripped with her children through every republic of the Soviet Union in the 1980s — would I read it? Yes, yes, I would!

I both love and hate this analogy. I’d rather The Last American Road Trip endure as a chronicle of adventure in turbulent times than as a record of the end of the American experiment. I do not believe we the people are over: if the book has a lesson, it is that love endures above all. It is a good read for those who seek to preserve the best of our country while defying the worst of it. Scroll to the end for photos of our journey!

I spent 2025 writing articles that I hope stand the test of time. I do not write in reaction to the news cycle: in part because it feels like déjà vu, given how heavily I covered the first Trump administration and wrote these stories already. But mostly because when so much beauty is stolen from the world, I want to give some back.

2025 felt like an assault on what it means to be human: everything from this administration’s disregard for the sanctity of life to the imposition of AI to the erasure of history. My articles touch on these themes. But they also discuss the wonder of the natural world, American underdogs who played by their own rules, and the art and pop culture of the analog era. I hope they help reset the balance.

I’m taking time off for the holidays. In the meantime, enjoy the writing!

1. The Confluence. After inauguration, I had a case of the blues, so I did what any blues artist does: went down to the river to heal my soul.

2. Searching for Bobbie Gentry. In 1967, a wildly talented singer-songwriter captured the cruel apathy of contemporary America — and then vanished.

3. The Miners. The key to going viral is to include Henry Schoolcraft’s poem written from the perspective of Missouri minerals being mined by evil plutocrats. (Also, some choice words for Elon Musk.)

4. Laura Palmer’s House. I took a Twin Peaks tour in Washington state and wrote about what David Lynch and Laura Palmer mean in the Jeffrey Epstein era.

5. Dvorak Lived in Iowa. On my daughter leaving for college and a serendipitous trip through a Midwest farm town.

6. The Black Place. I drove through rural New Mexico retracing the steps of Georgia O’Keeffe and learned to embrace the Black Place.

7. The Empty Stage. My most personal article. On Johnny Cash, a Nashville family reunion, an Ozarks magical excursion, and the search for redemption.

8. The Craftsman. I cope with autocracy the Midwestern way: weaving, embroidering, and basket-making. Better a basket than a noose!

9. Heat Exhaustion. On Mamdani and the national mood.

10. Soul Stripping. A battle against AI — and against my doppelganger.

11. In tribute to Rob Reiner, this list goes to 11: The Lost Vortex. A search for a portal in southern Illinois and how 2022 was the last best chance to make US politics right.

There is more where that came from: including life lessons from Leatherface, the peril of flying carp, T.S. Eliot’s inadvertent muse — and you can read it all for free!

* * *

When I conceived The Last American Road Trip as a travelogue, I was hoping it would include photos. Since photos are expensive to print, I would have happily settled for black and white maps and an index. Unfortunately, my publisher gave me nothing. (I am awed by the reader who sent me an index she made herself! I may share it later.)

Here are photos of places from The Last American Road Trip. I hope you enjoy the ride! Thanks again to everyone who got me through this year: readers, indie booksellers, friends, family — and writers, artists and musicians, past and present. See you soon!

Wild horses in Wyoming, August 2019.

Wonders await in western Kansas. June 2024.

Abandoned barn on the backroads of Missouri, November 2021.

The Craters of the Moon, Idaho, August 2019.

A photo of me at White Sands, New Mexico, March 2017. Squint hard!

The 10,000-pound abandoned head of Ronald Reagan. Branson, May 2017.

We did not die of dysentery! An Oregon Trail thrill in Nebraska, August 2019.

Sunset at Cadillac Ranch, Texas, March 2023.

The Lilypad Room in Onondaga Cave, Missouri, May 2022.

Monument Valley, Navajo Nation, March 2023.

Route 66 in Texas, March 2023.

The Blue Ridge Parkway in the preternaturally beautiful fall of 2020. North Carolina.

My children in awe of North Dakota. July 2019.

The town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Local elves answer children’s letters! December 2017.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Michigan, August 2022.

Where Thelma and Louise took the plunge. Utah, June 2018.