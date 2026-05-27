Hello readers! Thank you for your extraordinarily kind comments about my recent hardships in the Q & A call for submissions. And thank you for your thoughtful questions! I got so many that I’m putting the answers in two articles. This is the first. If your question isn’t answered here, please wait for the follow-up.

If you can afford to become a paying subscriber to this newsletter, please consider it. It keeps my articles open to all and feeds my family of four! You also get the perk of submitting a question for the next Q & A:

And here we go!

ZW: The only silver lining to being sick at home is getting to watch endless TV. What have you been binge watching while laying low? Opti: Do you ever feel like there are writers/producers that are knowingly fictionalizing the exact same source material that you write about/report on?

SK: I have pneumonia! Common side effects of pneumonia include a sore throat, chest pain, binge-watching, and Constructing an Elaborate Fan Theory.

My fan theory is about The Wire, which I rewatched for the first time since 2015. I don’t know if my theory is unique since oligarchs have decimated the internet. But since you gave me an opening, I’m dropping it like a body in a Baltimore row house: I think “The Greeks” of season two are based on Semyon Mogilevich.

Mogilevich is the real-life head of the transnational crime syndicate connected to Donald Trump, Robert Maxwell, and other elite predators. I wrote about him in my book Hiding in Plain Sight and in my article “No World Order”, which discusses Robert I. Friedman’s 2000 book on Mogilevich, Red Mafiya. Though labeled “Russian”, Mogilevich is a transnational operative who launched his criminal empire in the USSR, then moved to Israel, then Hungary, then all over Europe, and then to the US. He was based in Philadelphia when The Wire was conceived.

Season two of The Wire was filmed in Baltimore in 2002 and released on HBO in 2003. By 2003, Mogilevich, a citizen of Russia and Israel, was on the FBI Most Wanted List. His crimes included money laundering on an unprecedented scale, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and murder. Nothing was done, because his lawyer, William Sessions, was a former head of the FBI. In 2011, Robert Mueller called the Mogilevich syndicate a profound threat to the US but did nothing meaningful to stop it. In December 2015, as Trump became the GOP frontrunner, James Comey removed Mogilevich from the FBI list and replaced him with a bank robber. But I digress. (Read the book!)

Season two of The Wire begins with a cargo of dead trafficked Eastern European women dropped at a Baltimore dock by a shadowy syndicate with ties to Hungary, Israel, Russia, and other countries — but who present themselves as “Greek” and joke privately about their fake identities, creating new passports with new names. The cargo ship’s destination was Philadelphia.

Here is one of the main “Greeks”, and here is Mogilevich in his 2001 FBI photo:

Oh wait, I have them backward! What a cool hat. On the left is Mogilevich, and on the right is “Spiros”, one part of a possible Mogilevich composite character on The Wire.

As a Polish-American, I don’t want to give spoilers for season two of The Wire, since it is the only show with multiple Polish-Americans that is not a Unabomber documentary. The basic plot is: the Baltimore police investigate a “Greek” syndicate’s human trafficking operation and discover that they are also major suppliers for Baltimore’s drug trade. The syndicate and local kingpins launder their money through a Roy Cohn-like lawyer named Maury Levy, who provides them cover. They take advantage of Polish-American dock workers, who are desperate for money as their livelihood is threatened and who do not understand the nature of the syndicate.

The crime network is so complex and sprawling that the Baltimore unit turns to the FBI for help, only to find that there is a mole in the FBI aiding the syndicate (hey William Sessions and successors!) and that the FBI will overlook transnational organized crime if it benefits the “war on terror” (hey, Israel!)

Season two of The Wire was written when Mogilevich was in US mainstream news more than any other time. He was openly discussed in Friedman’s work, in FBI reports, and in articles like this informative 1999 piece in The Jewish Journal showing how deeply his syndicate had penetrated US institutions, particularly banks.

In the early 2000s, Mogilevich was covered by the Philadelphia press and likely by the Baltimore press, given the geographic proximity, though the enshittification of the internet keeps me from perusing archives. The Wire was scripted by some of the best crime writers in the US. It’s hard to imagine they didn’t know who he was.

It’s also hard to imagine them admitting it: Mogilevich was notorious for making death threats to writers. Season Two is therefore loaded with probable clues (a Russian Orthodox church looms in the distance as the “Greeks” meet; it’s the only time it’s shown) and plausible deniability.

While many Wire fans rightly note that the “Greeks” are transnational in nature and represent capitalism at its most criminal and vicious, I haven’t seen anyone suggest it is a Mogilevich syndicate stand-in. I believe it is. I have more evidence but for the sake of brevity and sanity I’ll stop. So, Wire fans — is the game his game?

I welcome feedback on this theory but not as much as my husband, who has had to listen to me ramble for weeks. On to more fun topics!

Rebecca W: Will we have a nuclear war?

SK: I hope not! I stand by what I wrote here about Trump’s lifelong nuke fetish and the Israeli government’s desire to destroy Iran. I wrote that article three months ago, and unfortunately, it seems to be holding up.

Tonya: Is there likelihood that the ballroom/bunker is to protect the elite from some weapon they plan to use on US citizens?

SK: Yes. They may also want a place to hide should a foreign power attack the US (through nukes, biological weapons, etc), or, to combine both prospects, they may attack the US themselves and claim it was a foreign power. The US is also facing a climate crisis that will bring water and food scarcity — which the Trump administration is exacerbating by selling off resources Americans need — and that may cause unrest. There are many reasons a giant crime cohort wants a giant bunker.

John W.S.: Are we heading into a Civil War?

SK: Not in a North/South sense – and be very wary of anyone who claims that, promotes secession, or tries to get you to abandon The South. There is a cohort of liberal racists content to let marginalized communities suffer without voting rights under the tyranny of the minority and then pretend their goal is to “punish Republicans” when the GOP leadership in Southern states won’t suffer at all. You should support Southern civil rights activists instead.

I also do not think we are in a “Democrat vs Republican” war (most people are in neither party) or a “red vs blue” war (as I’ve long said, America is purple, purple like a bruise). We are in a war of elite predators against ordinary people whom they view as prey. We are in an existential battle against technofascists, oligarchs, ethnic supremacists, accelerationists, and others who want to depopulate the US and strip it for parts. Hey, aren’t you glad I restarted this Q & A?

The upside is that the more people grasp the nature of the crisis, and the more we look out for each other and are innovative in our defiance, the more likely we are to find a way through. I do not think this is a war that good people are destined to lose. I think some folks do not understand the battlefield.

(extra) Ordinary People: What’s one of your favorite road trip restaurants and what’s your favorite dish there?

SK: This is a hard question, much harder than the ones on nuclear and civil war. I go regional. In Texas, I eat Whataburger. Once I searched for Whataburger in Maps and got this image of an America comprised solely of tribal lands and Whataburgers. Since I support the Land Back movement, I found it an inspiring vision:

Just kidding! Sort of. Anyway, I’ve said before that the platonic ideal of an American restaurant is Chris’s Famous Hot Dogs in Montgomery, Alabama: started by a Greek immigrant in 1917 and patronized by Martin Luther King, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Hank Williams, and more. The hot dogs taste very historic! But mostly I seek out local specialties. In Michigan, I have cherry pie. In Montana, I have huckleberry pie. When I’m near a levee, I eat levee-high pie. What is this delicacy, you ask? Well…

I eat this pie for research purposes, nothing more! (Photo taken at The Blue Owl in Kimmswick, Missouri, where I frequently have research purposes.)

Brisa: In your book They Knew, you talked about how when Republicans are in power, they commit crimes and corruption, then Democrats get into power and don’t prosecute those crimes. Why do you think that is? What is it that makes Dems so feckless, weak and unwilling to take on the corruption? Are they complicit, compromised, or just plain scared?

SK: All of the above. The dynamic is abuser (GOP) and enabler (Dems). I go into this relationship in great detail in my article “Behold, A Pale Horse Race”, which I published in 2023. This dynamic is not new: it’s been there the entire 21st century.

What has since gotten worse is the control plutocrats, organized crime syndicates, and foreign powers have over both parties. Our sovereignty is gone. Elections are corrupted on a national level, and they are trying to eliminate choice on a local level, which is why House members Cori Bush and Thomas Massie — despite having almost nothing in common — could be ousted the same way. The leverage of the ordinary American has changed: politicians no longer even feign interest in the public good.

There are still Americans who want to serve the public, but the infrastructure is rotted. I have proposed establishing two new parties — not one third party, which could empower the GOP, but two — instead of trying to work within the existing options. They have all failed. The true constituency of Congress is the criminal elite.

Bill D: Could the Democrats run on an avowedly anti-corruption platform in 2026 and 2028 or are too many of them also part of the corruption crew?

SK: It matters less what they advocate than what they do. For example, the Epstein case was in the public domain for decades and the Democrats did nothing (besides countenance child rape). The GOP did the same. Now politicians run on fighting “The Epstein Class”, but that class is their own donors! At the very least, the Dems could stop taking money from entities tied to white-collar crime and/or pedophile rape syndicates. They don’t need to wait until 2028. They can do it now.

Kim R: Have you ever been to the Joshua Tree area or Anza-Borrego State Park in California? During the cooler time of the year, these places have the most spectacular dawns and sunsets.

SK: Yes on Joshua Tree! I wrote about it here, with some nice cactus photos.

Paul B: Do you have a favourite bird?

SK: Herons! One in particular, who I wrote about here. He’s my therapist.

Tracy: Your photos are sublime, both perspectives and lighting. How much do you mess with your camera settings to achieve such exquisite lighting?

SK: Thanks! I don’t mess with settings. I take a lot of photos outside and the scenery does the work for me. I don’t alter photos other than cropping out my finger if it’s in the way. I’ll contort my body to get a particular angle, and I go outside when the light gets good. I’m an amateur and maybe I have a knack for photography, but really, all credit goes to the world for being interesting.

Annie L: May your father’s memory be for a blessing. Maybe you have already written about him but if not, I would love to hear about his life. Josy: What is one thing your father taught you that you hold dear?

SK: Thank you. It’s hard to write about my dad, both because his death is recent, and because he was very quiet and reserved. I am tempted to answer with: “He taught me that ‘Patrick Swayze was not an important part of Road House — I mean, spiritually.’” I wrote this line down after he said it because it was so funny. Years later, I asked him what he meant. But like Wade Garrett, my dad remained a man of few words, thus leading me on a philosophical journey of Road House repeat viewings for answers. My dad really loved Road House.

He also loved to read. We Kendziors are an odd mix of high-brow and low-brow; my mother and sister are the same way. Here is an excerpt from the eulogy I read at my father’s funeral. I’m sharing it because he had no idea that what he did here was important, but it was, and that’s a good lesson for any parent:

“I would not be a writer without my dad. I would not have been a reader, and you cannot become a writer without being a voracious reader. And no one read as much, or as widely, as my dad. Sometimes he would get so lost in a book that he’d forget what he was supposed to be doing, and he’d even read in the shower! Thank you, Meriden Public Library, for your durable cellophane.

“My dad took a book everywhere and he read in every genre: history, mysteries, westerns, sci-fi, and more. He would read complex political epics and total shlock, and I did too. He told me about authors who went on to become my favorites and influenced my own writing.

“When I was little, my dad made me feel like it was normal to leave the library with a pile of books taller than I am and spend all day reading. That was what he did too. We each read alone. He read in his room and I read in mine. We read alone, but we read together.”

SJH: When does living in the US while trying to manage grief become too much and leaving becomes a real option and have you considered this?

SK: That is an interesting question. I’ve gotten a lot of “when should I leave the US” questions over the years and I always say this is a personal matter for an individual to decide, and not for me to guide or judge. But I haven’t seen it framed in terms of grief. I understand the impulse: right after my father died, I could not be home or in public, and ended up walking forty miles or so every week through the woods, walking until I was worn out. My book The Last American Road Trip is a journey through anticipatory grief: a travel story about how much I love this country and how terrified I am to lose it. I was in the middle of writing when my father was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and while I didn’t comment on it much directly, the feeling is on every page.

They say that grief is love with nowhere to go. But anticipatory grief makes me want to stay. In 2016, I wrote about Elijah Lovejoy, an abolitionist journalist in St. Louis who knew he’d be killed for his work. “If the laws of my country fail to protect me,” he wrote before he was murdered, “I appeal to God, and with him I cheerfully rest my cause. I can die at my post, but I cannot desert it.”

That is how I feel. I’m not deserting my post. I’m not deserting my family — including my widowed mother, my elderly in-laws, the rest of my relatives, and my friends and community, almost none of whom have the monetary resources to leave if they wanted. I can only try to find the good in what remains. And when I have the energy again, join with others to fight to keep it.

Claire T: I work with fiction authors and am an avid reader, and the theme of “memory” has been popping up in interesting ways across various genres in the last couple of years. In these stories, memory is generally under threat somehow. I can’t help but feel it’s a result of our own memories of what we’ve witnessed, lived through, and are currently living through being brazenly denied by those in power. A common question in these stories is “How do you protect memories?” What are your favorite ways of protecting memory from the corruption of those trying to forcefully and covertly rewrite history?

SK: I love this question and think it’s important. Memory is under threat. This is one reason the Pope wrote a treatise against AI. Everything that makes us human — our imagination, individuality, curiosity — is targeted for annihilation. AI is the biggest culprit, but the prelude was the outsourcing of our memories to data miners — many of whom have blown up the mines in recent years, shocking those of us who grew up on the internet and thought that what we had shared here would be preserved.

This includes not only public history and records of events that the powerful want erased (state and corporate crimes, activist movements) but personal recollections, interactions between friends, photos now replaced with AI facsimiles, etc. The old problem was that we had shared too much and could not escape digital versions of ourselves that we had outgrown. Now the problem is the erasure of collective memory as well as our documentation of our own lives. If we cannot remember what has been stolen, we are less likely to fight to reclaim it.

In his poem “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud”, William Wordsworth wrote that “the inward eye is the bliss of solitude”. One cannot have true solitude in a surveillance state. Tech oligarchs steal solitude in order to seal that inward eye shut forever. One does not wander lonely in The Cloud; you are always watched but never seen. Tech oligarchs drain Wordsworth’s lake of daffodils to make this dystopia possible.

Their vision is shared by fascists who seek to rewrite history. Ten years ago, I encouraged Americans facing autocracy to write down their values and experiences so they can be cognizant of outside attempts to change them. Now those records are at risk. It is a strange feeling to endure mass surveillance and an attack on our individual memories at once. We all feel it, but shared alienation just feels like alienation.

One solution is to record your words in ways you can control. I hate that Microsoft Word and some printers now require subscriptions to work instead of letting you own them and use them in private. They have managed to cheapen self-expression while making it more expensive. The future may lie in the past: pen and paper, typewriters, other analog tools. But it is difficult to share your ideas without using the internet, which means battling algorithms, censorship, paywalls, and AI fakes. They want you to trade your humanity for chatbot hallucinations. They want you to surrender. Don’t.

As Zora Neale Hurston said, “If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.” We need to override the oligarchy. We need to connect with each other now, and we need to leave an accurate history for future generations. It has never been so hard — or so important — to be a human being in public.

Thanks everyone! If you’d like to submit a question in the future, join here:

Me hiking in Greece in June 2003 — the very same month the “Greek” plot of The Wire debuted! Whoa! (There is nothing to this; I just needed a pretty cover photo. Or so I claim…)