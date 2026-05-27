Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

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Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
4d

The line about “you are always watched but never seen” is the whole cursed sermon. That’s the modern oligarchic bargain: give them your memory, your solitude, your face, your grief, your family photos, your inner life, and in return they’ll let a chatbot hallucinate your humanity back to you with worse punctuation.

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
4d

This is one of the few places where the reality of our situation is described without euphemism. The technofascist project, the bipartisan enabling of organized crime, the deliberate destruction of public memory — none of this is speculative, and you refuse to pretend otherwise. The section on grief and staying at one’s post is especially powerful. It’s a reminder that the fight isn’t abstract; it’s personal, and it’s about refusing to let predators write the story of our lives for us.

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