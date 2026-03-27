Pretty Pictures
And unsaid words.
Dear Readers,
I am in an emergency family situation. You can get the gist here.
I won’t be sending out a new newsletter for a little awhile. I feel obligated to tell my subscribers, since you have been so good to me. This newsletter is not my hobby: it is my family’s income. Please be patient at this very difficult time.
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I was hoping I would have more time to write something. All I have is photos from recent trips. When I look at them, I feel a little better. They make me remember there can be happier times. I hope if you are going through something terrible, they give you some comfort too.
I will be back. Thank you for your support.
I took this photo from inside a slot canyon. I had no idea the bird was there until I saw the photo later.
A shadow of myself, joining the landscape. In Canyon de Chelley, earlier this year.
Lone bird in Monument Valley.
“I’ve been broke; the sky is free.” — The Last American Road Trip
New Mexico ghost town cafe.
Petroglyphs in Canyon de Chelley. Someday, I’ll write more about this place.
The only White House I respect. Canyon de Chelley.
Cadillac Ranch graffiti, Amarillo, Texas. I didn’t paint this; I just took the photo. Psalm 46:1 says: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble."
Let’s hope so.
Love,
Sarah
Don't worry, we're not going anywhere. Take the time you need, be well, and all the best to you and your family.
I'm beaming love and strength to you and yours, Sarah. So very sorry for all you're facing. Thank you for taking time to share your beautiful photos amidst your pain and heartache.