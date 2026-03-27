Dear Readers,

I am in an emergency family situation. You can get the gist here.

I won’t be sending out a new newsletter for a little awhile. I feel obligated to tell my subscribers, since you have been so good to me. This newsletter is not my hobby: it is my family’s income. Please be patient at this very difficult time.

I was hoping I would have more time to write something. All I have is photos from recent trips. When I look at them, I feel a little better. They make me remember there can be happier times. I hope if you are going through something terrible, they give you some comfort too.

I will be back. Thank you for your support.

I took this photo from inside a slot canyon. I had no idea the bird was there until I saw the photo later.

A shadow of myself, joining the landscape. In Canyon de Chelley, earlier this year.

Lone bird in Monument Valley.

“I’ve been broke; the sky is free.” — The Last American Road Trip

New Mexico ghost town cafe.

Petroglyphs in Canyon de Chelley. Someday, I’ll write more about this place.

The only White House I respect. Canyon de Chelley.

Cadillac Ranch graffiti, Amarillo, Texas. I didn’t paint this; I just took the photo. Psalm 46:1 says: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble."

Let’s hope so.

Love,

Sarah