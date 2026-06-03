Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philippa Dunne's avatar
Philippa Dunne
6d

This is wonderful. That song meant a lot to me. Ray Charles wrote a wonderful essay about having been seated next to her on a plane and their conversation, especially how he perceived her depth, but I have never been able to find it since I read it at the check-out stand at the Malibu market!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Sarah Kendzior and others
Laura Hardy's avatar
Laura Hardy
6d

Love this so much. We’re traveling today, so I’m not wearing my “Another Sleepy Dusty Delta Day” T-shirt from “Bitter Southerner,” sadly. You’d be shocked how many people don’t get it.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Sarah Kendzior and others
153 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Kendzior · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture