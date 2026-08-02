Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin's avatar
Erin
2d

Thanks for re-upping this, Sarah! I've read all your books and articles at the time of their publication and have tried to spread the word as much as possible. Recently, I swear I hear journalists and historians who are speaking regularly in the public sphere using your words, phrases you coined and patterns you researched and wrote about years ago in their own presentation. Dang, I'm glad people are learning, just annoyed with the people's heist of your work and being so late to the party. I feel like they, too, are robbing you and propping themselves up - finally kinda choosing a side - the side of decency and not evil. I miss the good/bad/wierd ol' days of interracting in the twitter-land with you and others before I had to jump ship to save my mental and spiritual health. Grateful for that time before the psychological operations of the crime syndicate took a deeper affect on society, the earth and all living things.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sarah Kendzior and others
David Hayward's avatar
David Hayward
2d

A MUST READ everyone. Get it!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Sarah Kendzior and others
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Kendzior · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture