Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

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Phillip Chee's avatar
Phillip Chee
5d

Sarah, your clarity of writing is exquisite. Everything you wrote is the truth. If only the elected officials of your country were half as smart as its electorate.

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Henrik's avatar
Henrik
5d

As always, exquisitely written. This part really hit me:

“The uniparty dismisses defenders of US sovereignty as the fringes: leftist Democrats and a few retiring Republicans. They are not the fringes: they are the protectors. They are the only US officials honoring US independence on Independence Day.”

Fighting for keeping our independence is now one of the most important things we can do.

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