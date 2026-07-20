Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

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Mike Matejka's avatar
Mike Matejka
3d

very touching -- a wonderful metaphor for the life questions that elude us, that we hope one day for the answer, but the question has already passed, living only in our memories. Thanks for exploring those forgotten Midwestern vantages - those who refer to Mid-America as the "flyover zone" have no idea what awaits around the next bend, the dip between fields, the curve in the next road. Two orchard farmers from that area venture to Bloomington, IL every Saturday for farmers' market -- I'm always the first in line to have the sweetest, most luscious peaches I've ever tasted, and a conversation with them. Thank you for taking us on the journey...

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Andy B's avatar
Andy B
3d

The House Where Nobody Lives

There's a house on my block

That's abandoned and cold

Folks moved out of it a

Long time ago

And they took all their things

And they never came back

Looks like it's haunted

With the windows all cracked

And everyone call it

The house, the house where

Nobody lives

Once it held laughter

Once it held dreams

Did they throw it away

Did they know what it means

Did someone's heart break

Or did someone do somebody wrong?

Well the paint was all cracked

It was peeled off of the wood

Papers were stacked on the porch

Where I stood

And the weeds had grown up

Just as high as the door

There were birds in the chimney

And an old chest of drawers

Looks like no one will ever

Come back to the

House were nobody lives

Once it held laughter

Once it held dreams

Did they throw it away

Did they know what it means

Did someone's heart break

Or did someone do someone wrong?

So if you find someone

Someone to have, someone to hold

Don't trade it for silver

Don't trade it for gold

I have all of life's treasures

And they are fine and they are good

They remind me that houses

Are just made of wood

What makes a house grand

Ain't the roof or the doors

If there's love in a house

It's a palace for sure

Without love...

It ain't nothin but a house

A house where nobody lives

Without love it ain't nothin

But a house, a house where

Nobody lives

Tom Waits

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