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Johan's avatar
Johan
3d

The morel as Last Incorruptible Thing is the line that earns the whole essay. Most back-to-nature writing is sentimentality dressed as resistance. This isn’t. The morel actually meets the criteria: untrackable, unfarmable, indifferent to the surveillance stack we’ve built around everything else worth having.

What you’re describing is a practice, not a hobby. The hours, the south-facing slopes, the do-over upon retracing steps. It rewards the same cognitive posture good fieldwork rewards: slow scanning, pattern recognition trained by repeated failure, comfort with negative results. “Nothing is good enough because the point is the quest” is the spine of the piece.

The grief structure underneath is what makes it land powerfully. Singular and uncomplicated goal as protection against what’s waiting to fill the silence. We pretend hobbies are leisure. They’re often scaffolding.

I hunt in Switzerland (chanterelles and the occasional bolete around the Sihlsee) and Colorado (porcini above 9,000 feet, morels at burn scars the year after a fire, which is its own kind of incorruptibility). They show up in the worst-looking ground and reward you for going where no one wants to go. Your St. Louis observation is the same point in cosmopolitan form: the system can’t reach everywhere.

Some things route around it by being too quiet, too local, too analog to capture.

Sorry for your father. Glad the woods held.

Johan 🐌​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Heath Racela's avatar
Heath Racela
3d

Beautiful essay, Sarah!

The only morels I have ever managed to find were in my old backyard. They appeared to us as my daughter and I were playing frisbee in the spring of 2021. I had spent the year homeschooling her in my attic as an unemployed TV producer and we had spent most of that time away from other people out of fear of COVID. She threw the frisbee, the wind caught and carried it, and it landed at the base of one of our trees. I spotted one, then two, then a dozen. That old tree was dying, but I refused to cut it down when we lived there because I didn't want the roots to die off and the morels to disappear.

The new owners cut down the remains of that old tree a year ago. I didn't tell them about what we used to find under it. Morels will always be special to me because they symbolize new life in times of grief, renewal, and serendipity.

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