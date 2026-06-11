Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

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Mary Varner Hutto's avatar
Mary Varner Hutto
6d

Had a great conversation with my husband this morning. I told him that growing up the worst thing someone could do to me was lie. Then I said look at us now and I teared up a little. Thanks for being so honest about everything.

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Velma's avatar
Velma
6d

Hahaha! I have an ASSload of VHS tapes & DVDs, but had “upgraded” & cleared clutter & got rid of anything that could play them, but never got rid of them. Oddly.

Then after my parents passed, we were cleaning out their house there was a box with one of each- a VHS player AND DVD player. That’s ALL that was in the box!! 🤷🏽‍♀️What in theee world Mom & Dad! 😆

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