Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liza May's avatar
Liza May
5d

Wow. I'm new to you, and flabbergasted-gobsmacked to find that someone has been doing the world, and me, this great favor. Thank you for your unequivocal morality, and for your workman-like, unshakable determination to find and communicate the truth. What a gift you are.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Kendzior
Johan's avatar
Johan
5d

Sarah, you’ve been mapping the oligarchical corridor and mafia state infrastructure for years…the framework is now operational at civilizational scale with Iran.

The transnational organized crime patterns you documented in Hiding in Plain Sight and They Knew are exactly what I’m tracking: private emissaries (Kushner, Witkoff) routing policy inputs, outputs benefiting extraction networks, American institutions absent from decisions, Epstein-class protection while others become variables.

I’ve been analyzing the Iran war through your lens—-civilian casualty offices gutted before launching strikes, same gradient you identified.

Worth reading together if you’re interested: you traced how we got here, I’m documenting how it operates now. I’m a behaviorist and former foreign service officer.

Thank you for the work.

—Johan

Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Kendzior · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture