Welcome, subscribers! I am grateful for the tremendous response to my article, The No World Order. I have new readers asking about the broader context of our crises. Many of your questions are answered in depth in my books. This isn’t a sales pitch; the books are in the library. I only want you to know the information is there.

My book Hiding in Plain Sight covers transnational organized crime, the multi-decade rise of Trump and decline of the US, and Jeffrey Epstein. It contains Epstein court documents that politicians now pretend are new. Hiding in Plain Sight was a bestseller in 2020. The reaction to Hiding prompted me to title my next book They Knew.

Published in 2022, They Knew covers mafia states, corrupt US institutions, and why some dismiss tough questions as “conspiracy theories”. Chapter descriptions are here.

I started this newsletter in 2023. I don’t believe in paywalls in times of peril, so I am deeply appreciative of subscribers who choose to pay and keep me going! Join here:

Since I have new subscribers and long-term subscribers who enjoy history, I made a list of relevant articles I wrote on three topics in the news: political corruption, Jeffrey Epstein, and AI. I also added a pop culture section, because everyone needs to read about Beverly Hills, 90210 after reading about Meir Kahane.

The articles are in chronological order. I hope they help you trace how we got here so we can find a way out. I also hope you enjoy my original writing and photography. I don’t use AI. I try to create beauty out of the ugliness of this world.

I’ll be online less often this month for family reasons. This reading list should keep you busy in the meantime. I’ll be back with a new article as soon as I can. Thank you!

Political Corruption

Behold, A Pale Horse Race (Nov 2023): On elections without choice and genocide without consequence.

Servants of the Mafia State (Nov 2023): Why didn’t Merrick Garland stop Trump? Because his lifelong mentor is Kushner’s “ethics lawyer”! It gets worse from there.

Bearing Witness to the Disappearing World: (Nov 2023): Are political officials trying to bring on the apocalypse? [Note from 2026: Sure seems like it!]

America’s Legal Soap Opera (Jan 2024): On the DOJ Infotainment Complex.

Welcome to Boomland (Jan 2024): Death cult politics in a spectacle state.

The Aftermath People (June 2024): Why winning is about far more than elections.

Last Chance, USA (July 2024): Relive the 2024 election, road trip style! You’ll be rewarded with the World’s Largest Ball of Twine.

Totem and Taboo (Oct 2024): On transnational organized crime in a discarded US. Preview of The No World Order.

The End of Days Inn (Nov 2024): On Trump’s evil plans. Guess what, he did them!

Intermission (Dec 2024): On the loss of the US pop monoculture and public domain.

The Confluence: (Jan 2025): I’m Cosa Nostradamus: I predict organized crime!

The Black Place (March 2025): On emotional survival in an autocracy.

The Lost Vortex (May 2025): Why didn’t the Democrats act in 2021-2022?

The United States of Flying Carp (Oct 2025): I wasn’t going to include this one, but then Trump declared a War on Carp, so…

A Shining Mausoleum on a Hill (Jan 2026): On ICE and being American.

The No World Order: (March 2026) On the Israel/US war on Iran.

Epstein and Maxwell

Red Lines (May 2024): On Blinken’s Maxwell connection and Trump’s kill list.

Laura Palmer’s House (July 2025): Epstein as understood through Twin Peaks.

Jackhammering Into the Sewer (Feb 2026): Wading through the Epstein files.

Epstein and the Shadow World (Feb 2026): A Q & A on Epstein.

AI and Big Tech

Eating Rocks (May 2024): If the grid goes down, how will I know which rocks to eat?

Killing Time, Again (June 2024): Caleb Carr’s 2000 prediction of the 2026 tech hell.

The Red, White and Blue Screen of Death (Sept 2024): The day the internet died, and the zombie internet returned. (Note: This article is a reader favorite.)

The Miners (Feb 2025): On Musk and AI. Also, about a mine.

Soul Stripping (August 2025): Against AI, again.

Pop Culture

Driving in Circles (Feb 2024) The generational longing of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”.

Brenda and Dylan Are Dead (July 2024): The most Gen X article ever.

Searching for Bobbie Gentry (June 2025): America’s culture of cruelty and the singer who documented it — and then vanished.

Dvorak Lived in Iowa (Sept 2025): If you’re a parent, this one is for you.

The Empty Stage (Nov 2025): If you’re a child — or a Johnny Cash fan — this one is for you. Therefore, it’s for everyone. Including me, right now.

Thanks again! If you’re looking for more, here’s the full archive. See you soon!

Lake Michigan at The Indiana Dunes, July 2020. I describe my time here in The Last American Road Trip, out in paperback March 31! Get signed copies at Left Bank Books.