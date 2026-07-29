Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

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MLG's avatar
MLG
14h

I bought physical copies of your books so I can know they will continue to exist in their original form. Thank you.

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7 replies by Sarah Kendzior and others
JM Smith's avatar
JM Smith
15h

As always brilliant- writing that will last.

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1 reply by Sarah Kendzior
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