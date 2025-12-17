Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter
A Shining Mausoleum on a Hill
Life, death, and the rampage of ICE.
Jan 15
•
Sarah Kendzior
605
141
159
The Invaders
Thieves of American empire are gunning for your future.
Jan 7
•
Sarah Kendzior
714
191
209
December 2025
The Top Ten Articles of 2025
My best writing of the year and a photo journey across America.
Dec 17, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
270
69
54
Bell Fountain Retreat
Wandering a cemetery to dodge ghosts in the machine.
Dec 10, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
454
197
88
Welcome to Leaving the Party, Pal!
Your questions answered on Dem party failures, GOP crimes, Die Hard, and more!
Dec 4, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
442
144
95
Just Answering Questions: End Times Special!
Got a question? Ask it here!
Dec 2, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
100
82
10
November 2025
The Empty Stage
Johnny Cash, loss, and redemption
Nov 19, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
956
309
177
The Celebrities
Some of my favorite essays on the two-year anniversary of this newsletter.
Nov 14, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
354
125
79
When I Loved New York
Will Mamdani bring back the city I remember? Can anyone?
Nov 6, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
712
174
146
October 2025
The Shutdown
It was always the plan.
Oct 28, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
853
241
240
Inventing Antifa
In 2005, the Uzbek government invented a group called “Akromiya” to justify massacring protesters. Now I worry the US government will do the same.
Oct 18, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
768
178
233
PanoptiCon Artists: Your Questions Answered
On digital surveillance, ICE city raids, the need for new parties, and more.
Oct 10, 2025
•
Sarah Kendzior
365
111
109
