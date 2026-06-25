Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

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yvonne
7d

Sarah, amazes me how you can write about our scary world yet make me laugh and weep simultaneously. So grateful for you and your work.

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DaveinNH
7d

I see that Tolstoy didn't monopolize great opening sentences! I always look forward to reading your work. Thank you.

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