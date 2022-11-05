About Sarah Kendzior

I am a writer. I am the author of four bestselling books: The View From Flyover Country (2018), Hiding in Plain Sight (2020), and They Knew (2022). My latest book, The Last American Road Trip, was published in April 2025.

From 2016 to 2020, I wrote op-eds for The Globe and Mail. From 2012 to 2014, I wrote op-eds for Al Jazeera English. I contributed to dozens of other academic and mainstream publications as well. From 2018-2023, I co-hosted the podcast Gaslit Nation. I am no longer on that podcast. If you’d like to support my work, this newsletter is the place to do it!

In 2012, I received my PhD in anthropology from Washington University in St. Louis, where I researched politics and digital media in authoritarian states of the former Soviet Union. Then I applied the skills I gained studying Uzbekistan to cover the autocratic rise of the host of Celebrity Apprentice.

I live with my husband and two children in St. Louis, Missouri. I have wide and varied interests and write about them here. I do my own writing, my own thinking, and my own photography. No AI, no lies, and no charge — this newsletter is free. I don’t believe in paywalls in times of peril. Welcome!

