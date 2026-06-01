Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

Sarah Kendzior’s Newsletter

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Ken Brumberger's avatar
Ken Brumberger
Jun 1

+1 on Hacks. It’s tremendous. I’ve had some people start it and get a little bored, and then get turned off a little through some patches, but stick with it. The full arc is a rewarding trip and I’m sad to see it end. (Also wild that Hannah Einbinder is Laraine Newman’s daughter, for those of us obsessed with early SNL because our parents wouldn’t let us stay up late to watch it…)

Lutnick, man. Those of us who were adult age at the time, especially with a connection to NY, can remember the national avatar of grief that he became, and the outpouring of public support for his story, and his personal loss, as well as that of his professional family and employees; fast forward— what a waste of emotional energy on a manipulative, grifting, colossal piece of human garbage.

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Elizabeth Cockle's avatar
Elizabeth Cockle
Jun 1

What a beautiful bird you embroidered! Thank you for sharing that image.

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